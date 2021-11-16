Shelby County’s mayor will bring together criminal justice leaders from across the south later this week.

From a nationally recognized trial lawyer to activists to a hip-hop artist, leaders will discuss public safety and reforms and honor those who have worked tirelessly.

Among those honored is Civil Rights attorney Ben Crump, who recently traveled to Memphis to address the shooting that claimed the life of Alvin Motley outside a Kroger gas station in East Memphis.

The free virtual event will be held at 12 p.m. on Nov. 19 at SouthernJusticeSummit.com

We were live with Crump and Mayor Lee Harris to discuss on Tuesday to discuss more.