The long-troubled Peppertree Apartments are under a temporary injunction that stops any new business right now.

In environmental court on Monday, the judge reset that case for Thursday morning

Shelby County’s District Attorney said police have responded to more than 1,500 calls for service over the past 20 months at peppertree.

That’s just one of the many reasons authorities cited for the public nuisance petition granted last week.

To learn more about those petitions and how that complex got to this point, we are live this morning with the president of the Memphis Shelby Crime Commission, Bill Gibbons.