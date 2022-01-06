The Memphis Academy Of Civic Engagement works to engage the community in the city they call home.

It gives citizens an opportunity to learn about everything from public safety to neighborhood revitalization and even workforce development.

The program was started by Councilman JB Smiley Jr. last year.

And he joins us live to talk about their latest efforts along with a graduate of MACE, Lucy Gaffney.

The application can be accessed on the Memphis City Council website.

For additional questions, contact MACE@memphistn.gov.