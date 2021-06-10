Cooking sticky barbecue chicken with Chef Steven Leake

Live at 9
Posted: / Updated:

Sticky Barbecue Chicken by Chef Steven Leake

SERVES: 8–10 persons

INGREDIENTS

BARBECUE SEASONING

¼ cup smoked paprika

2 tbsp. light brown sugar

2 tsp. chili powder

2 tsp. garlic powder

1½ tsp. cayenne pepper

CHICKEN ASSEMBLY AND MARINADE

12 skin-on, bone-in chicken thighs (about 4 lb.)

Zest and juice of 2 lemons

4 tsp. kosher salt

5 tbsp. Barbecue Seasoning, divided

1 tbsp. vegetable oil, plus more for grill

1 small onion, finely chopped

3 garlic cloves, finely chopped

2 tbsp. light brown sugar

¾ cup ketchup

2 tbsp. apple cider vinegar

2 tbsp. unsulfured blackstrap molasses

1 tbsp. Dijon mustard

1 tbsp. Louisiana hot sauce

1 tbsp. Worcestershire sauce

PREPARATION

BARBECUE SEASONING

Step 1

Whisk paprika, brown sugar, chili powder, garlic powder, and cayenne in a small bowl to combine. Makes about ½ cup.

This seasoning can be made 1 month ahead. Store airtight at room temperature.

Step 2

CHICKEN AND ASSEMBLY

Combine chicken and lemon zest and juice in a large bowl; toss to coat. Sprinkle with salt and 4 tbsp. seasoning and toss again to evenly coat. Cover and let chill at least 2 hours and up to 12 hours.

Step 3

Heat 1 tbsp. oil in a medium saucepan over medium-high. Cook onion and garlic, stirring occasionally, until tender, about 3 minutes. Add brown sugar; cook, stirring constantly, until sugar turns a shade darker, about 2 minutes. Add remaining 1 tbsp. seasoning; cook, stirring, until fragrant, about 30 seconds. Add ketchup; cook, stirring, until slightly darkened in color, about 2 minutes. Stir in vinegar, molasses, mustard, hot sauce, and Worcestershire sauce. Bring to a boil over high heat; cook, stirring, 2 minutes. Let cool 5 minutes. Transfer to a blender and purée until smooth. Set sauce aside.

Step 4

Prepare a grill for medium-high indirect heat (for a charcoal grill, bank coals on 1 side; for a gas grill, leave 1–2 burners off). Lightly oil grate. Grill chicken over direct heat, turning every minute, until browned on all sides, about 5 minutes. Move chicken over to indirect heat, cover, positioning vent over chicken if your grill has one, and grill, turning every 5 minutes or so, until an instant-read thermometer inserted into the thickest part of thighs registers 140°–145°, 18–25 minutes. Uncover grill and continue to grill, basting with reserved sauce and turning occasionally, until thermometer registers 165°, about 10 minutes longer.

Remove from grill when done and enjoy!

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Investigations

More Investigations

Top stories

More Top Stories

Trending Stories

Latest News

More News