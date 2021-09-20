Collage Dance artists demonstrate their talent

Later this week, Collage Dance will dedicate its new state of the art facility in Binghampton. That center is more than 22-thousand square feet of space to help their performers grow and develop their skills.

This morning, we will leave you with some of the members of their company. Here’s collage dance with Flack. This is a modern classic set to the music of the legendary Roberta Flack.

