Earlier this month, a Tennessee company founded by a former governor and two other native Tennesseans broke ground on project to clean up the electrical grid in the Volunteer state.
The first solar farm will soon have a home in West Tennessee. It will be about an hour and half outside of Memphis.
To learn more about their plans, we were live with one of Clearloops’s founders, CEO Laura Zapata.
Clearloop talks about creating West Tennessee solar farm
