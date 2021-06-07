City council tackles the budget, jobs and the I-40 bridge closure

Memphis City Councilmen Martavius Jones and JB Smiley, Jr. want to help get people in the Bluff City back to work. They talk about that, the $23 million budget problem and the continued closure of I-40 bridge with WREG’s Alex Coleman and Marybeth Conley on Live at 9.

