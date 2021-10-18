As Tennessee lawmakers consider millions in new incentives for a Ford plant just outside Memphis, city leaders are deciding what to do with millions from the American rescue plan.



One of the ideas floated, possible incentives to attract more businesses to the city- specifically grocery stores – to under-resourced neighborhoods. Another suggestion is a new homeless shelter outside the downtown core.



Council chairman frank Colvett and fellow Councilman Ford Canale are here to talk about it.

