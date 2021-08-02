The next meeting of the Memphis city council will see the reinstitution of pandemic measures right after the council welcomed the public back to sessions at city hall.
The rising number of coronavirus cases led to the decision and we wanted to know if city leaders were thinking about implementing further restrictions for the public.
City Council Members discuss public initiatives in light of Delta variant
