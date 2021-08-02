City Council Members discuss public initiatives in light of Delta variant

Live at 9

by:

Posted: / Updated:

The next meeting of the Memphis city council will see the reinstitution of pandemic measures right after the council welcomed the public back to sessions at city hall.

The rising number of coronavirus cases led to the decision and we wanted to know if city leaders were thinking about implementing further restrictions for the public.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Latest News

More News

Watch Latest Videos

OK GOP Chairman doubles down on controversial post

Tokyo's Skytree offers unmatched views of Olympic city

NJ-based artist shares her love of Manga

Party bus regulation concerns

Fauci: More 'pain and suffering' ahead as COVID cases rise

Parents, officials at odds over mask requirements in schools

More News