Chef Potter cooks Latin-American food with a Southern twist

A new hotel in downtown Memphis brings more to the table than just a place to stay the night.

Cimas is the restaurant inside the Hyatt Centric Beale Street and at the helm, Executive Chef Keith Potter.

His Latin-American inspired dishes come with a southern twist thanks to Chef Potter. Friday morning he is joined us live from Cimas with his recipe for blackened cobia *kō-bē-ə* with sweet pea hoppin’ john.

