Chef Leake shares his lamb kofta recipe

Want to make your Thursday more exotic?



We have the recipe for you: it’s typically considered a middle eastern dish. Lamb kofta is not as difficult as it sounds.



This morning we were live and in the kitchen with Chef Steven Leake. He is an instructor with Southwest Tennessee Community College to learn how to whip up this dish!



Note: Original recipe yields 28 servings.

Lamb Kofta

Ingredients

4 cloves garlic, minced

1 teaspoon kosher salt

1 pound ground lamb

3 tablespoons grated onion

3 tablespoons chopped fresh parsley

1 tablespoon ground coriander

1 teaspoon ground cumin

½ tablespoon ground cinnamon

½ teaspoon ground allspice

¼ teaspoon cayenne pepper

¼ teaspoon ground ginger

¼ teaspoon ground black pepper

28 bamboo skewers, soaked in water for 30 minutes

Instructions

Step 1

Mash the garlic into a paste with the salt using a mortar and pestle or the flat side of a chef’s knife on your cutting board. Mix the garlic into the lamb along with the onion, parsley, coriander, cumin, cinnamon, allspice, cayenne pepper, ginger, and pepper in a mixing bowl until well blended. Form the mixture into 28 balls. Form each ball around the tip of a skewer, flattening into a 2-inch oval; repeat with the remaining skewers. Place the kebabs onto a baking sheet, cover, and refrigerate at least 30 minutes, or up to 12 hours.

Step 2

Preheat an outdoor grill for medium heat, and lightly oil grate.

Step 3

Cook the skewers on the preheated grill, turning occasionally, until the lamb has cooked to your desired degree of doneness, about 6 minutes for medium.

Serve with warm Pita or Naan Bread, Shredded Lettuce, Pickled Onion, Chopped Tomato and Tatziki

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving: 35 calories; protein 2.9g; carbohydrates 0.6g; fat 2.3g; cholesterol 10.8mg; sodium 78.2mg. Full Nutrition

Tzatziki Sauce

Original recipe yields 8 servings.

Ingredients

2 (8 ounce) containers plain yogurt

2 cucumbers – peeled, seeded and diced

2 tablespoons olive oil

½ lemon, juiced

salt and pepper to taste

1 ½ teaspoon chopped fresh dill

1 ½ teaspoon fresh chopped mint

3 cloves garlic, peeled

Instructions

Step 1

Note: De-seed the cucumbers, chop, season with salt and let stand for 5 minutes, then squeeze the water from the cucumber.

In a food processor or blender, combine yogurt, cucumber, olive oil, lemon juice, salt, pepper, dill, mint and garlic. Process until well-combined. Transfer to a separate dish, cover and refrigerate for at least one hour for best flavor.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving: 75 calories; protein 3.4g; carbohydrates 6.4g; fat 4.4g; cholesterol 3.4mg; sodium 41.5mg.

QUICK PICKLED SWEET ONIONS

READY IN: 16mins

SERVES: 8-10

YIELD: 1 jar

Ingredients

2 medium onions, as strong as you can find them, cut into rings

1 1⁄2 cups white vinegar

1⁄2 cup white sugar

3 tablespoons salt

7 peppercorns

2 whole cloves

1 cinnamon stick

2whole allspice

1 dried hot red chiles

1 small bay leaves

Instructions

Bring all ingredients except onions to a boil.

Reduce heat and gently boil for one minute.

While mixture is boiling, cram onion rings into a glass jar as tightly as you can. Don’t worry if the rings break. This is not a pretty pickle.

Remove boiling mixture from stove and pour directly into the jar. Allow bubbles to rise to the surface, then refill as needed leaving ¾ inch headroom.

Screw lid on gently and allow to cool on countertop.

Once cooled, refrigerate for up to one month.