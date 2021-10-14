What better way to warm up than with a big bowl of chili. Chef Steven Leake is in the kitchen with his take on an old favorite this morning live from the Southwest Culinary Institute.



Total Time

Prep: 25 min. Cook: 3 hours

Makes

6 servings

Ingredients

3/4 pound boneless skinless chicken breasts, cut into 1-1/4-inch pieces

1/4 teaspoon salt

1/4 teaspoon pepper

2 tablespoons olive oil, divided

1 medium onion, chopped

1 jalapeno pepper, seeded and chopped

4 garlic cloves, minced

2 teaspoons dried oregano

1 teaspoon ground cumin

2 cans (15 ounces each) cannellini beans, rinsed and drained, divided

2-1/2 cups chicken broth, divided

1-1/2 cups shredded cheddar cheese

Optional toppings: sliced avocado, quartered, sour cream ,cherry tomatoes and chopped cilantro

Directions

Toss chicken with salt and pepper. In a large skillet, heat 1 tablespoon oil over medium-high heat; saute chicken until browned. Transfer to a 3-qt. slow cooker. In same skillet, heat remaining oil over medium heat; saute onion until tender. Add jalapeno, garlic, oregano and cumin; cook and stir 2 minutes. Add to slow cooker. In a bowl, mash 1 cup beans; stir in 1/2 cup broth. Stir bean mixture and the remaining whole beans and broth into chicken mixture. Cook, covered, on low until chicken is tender, 3-3-1/2 hours. Stir before serving. Sprinkle with cheese; add toppings if desired.

Freeze option: Freeze cooled chili in freezer containers. To use, partially thaw in refrigerator overnight. Heat through in a saucepan, stirring occasionally and adding a little broth or water if necessary.