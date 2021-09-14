At this point in the summer, you might be wondering what to do with the last of this season’s fresh veggies.
Chef Franco Contaldo was live from the kitchen in Collierville this morning to show us what he’s doing with red bell peppers.
Plus, he has a recipe for a pasta dish that will have you asking for seconds and maybe thirds.
Chef Franco shows us how to make his pasta with red bell peppers
