Pet adoptions soared at the height of the pandemic, but now, animal shelters across the country are filling up again. October is national adopt a shelter dog month.
We wanted to introduce you to Memphis native Candace Echols who used the pandemic as part of her argument for rescuing an animal. She wrote the book Josephine and the Quarantine.
Pet adoptions soared at the height of the pandemic, but now, animal shelters across the country are filling up again. October is national adopt a shelter dog month.