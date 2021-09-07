Botanic Gardens hosting a Food Truck Party on Wednesday

It’s no secret that Memphis is home to some of the best barbecue in the world. If you’re looking to expand your palate, you may want to visit the Memphis botanic garden tomorrow.

The landmark is hosting a family-friendly party with all sorts of food and live music. They’re even going to have treats for people’s dogs. Chanetra Jones and Gina Harris joined us live to tell us more.

