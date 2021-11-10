Known for hits like “Stairway to Heaven,” “Whole Lotta Love” and “Immigrant Song,” it’s safe to say that Led Zeppelin will go down in history as one of the greatest bands of all time.

But many people don’t know Memphis played a big role in the history of Led Zeppelin.

Award-winning author Bob Spitz couldn’t resist taking readers inside the iconic band’s history. His new book is called “Led Zeppelin: The Biography” and he joined us live on WREG Wednesday morning.

Zeppelin took a different, harder approach to the music of the ’70s than predecessors like The Beatles in the ’60s, Spitz said. The blues music of Memphis and the Mississippi Delta was a big part of their sound.

Spitz said the band mastered “Since I’ve Been Loving You” on Led Zeppelin III at Ardent Studios, which still operates on Madison Avenue.