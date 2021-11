The coronavirus pandemic is putting a considerable strain on the nation’s blood supply.

And concerns that this year’s flu season will be worse than normal has health experts worrying that tight supplies will become critical.

U.S. Blood Centers report their levels for this time of year are lower than any time in more than ten years but giving 30 minutes of our time will help.

We were live with Erskine Gillespie from Vitalant Blood Donation to discuss.