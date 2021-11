It all started in a high school orchestra class almost twenty years ago, and the rest, as they say, is history.



Kev Marcus and Wil Baptiste make beautiful music together as the Grammy-nominated duo Black Violin.



However, hearing orchestra music, it might make you think Mozart and Beethoven when it’s so much more.



Monday, we were live with Kev and Wil from Black Violin.

Close Modal Suggest a Correction Suggest a Correction