Thanks to the pandemic, many people may be looking for a way to reinvent themselves and this person may know a thing or two about that.

The Wall Street Journal calls Frank Mckinney a real estate rock czar even though he started his career after an impoverished childhood and nearly a dozen stints in juvenile detention.

Now, he is on a book tour traveling across the country helping people in need by donating proceeds from his new book to the homeless.

The six-time bestselling author will host a next book event at the Memphis Union Mission to help those in need in the midsouth