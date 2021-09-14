Data from BetterTennessee.com shows one in every three adults in Shelby County has diabetes. Plus, managing the disease can be expensive.
Consumer advocates fear some patients could get scammed while trying to save money.
The BBB has a consumer alert to protect your health and your pocketbook. Their President and CEO, Randy Hutchinson joined us live Tuesday morning.
BBB warns of scams targeting diabetics
