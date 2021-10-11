It’s that time of year when high schoolers and their parents are making decisions about their next steps in life. For those heading to college or trade school, there are some things you need to watch out for.
The government says some schools are making promises that are too good to be true. Randy Hutchinson from the Better Business Bureau joined us live to help us sort it all out.
