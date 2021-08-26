For much of the country, an eviction moratorium is in place until October, but it does not apply in Tennessee.
Eviction ban or not, con artist are still preying on those looking for help during a difficult time.
From fake grants to phony loans, scammers have targeted Mid-South residents in need. We spoke with the president of the Better Business Bureau of the Mid-South, Randy Hutchinson.
BBB warns consumers about rental relief scams
