BBB warns consumers about rental relief scams

Live at 9

by:

Posted: / Updated:

For much of the country, an eviction moratorium is in place until October, but it does not apply in Tennessee.

Eviction ban or not, con artist are still preying on those looking for help during a difficult time.

From fake grants to phony loans, scammers have targeted Mid-South residents in need. We spoke with the president of the Better Business Bureau of the Mid-South, Randy Hutchinson.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Latest News

More News

Watch Latest Videos

Army veteran trying to get his interpreter out of Afghanistan

Tampa funeral director buries two of his own friends on same day, no funerals available for two weeks

TVA demolishes a power plant AL

Winter Haven woman survives COVID-19, discovers husband had died at home

Judge tells drug suspect he can avoid prison time by getting vaccinated

More News