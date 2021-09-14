Mid-South musicians listen up, a national non-profit is launching a new resource to help you as your pandemic stressed industry begins to recover.
Backline connects musicians with resources like mental health providers. Tuesday morning, we were live with Backline’s Executive Director Hilary Gleason to learn more.
Backline helps musicians find the help they need
