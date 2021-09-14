Backline helps musicians find the help they need

Live at 9

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Mid-South musicians listen up, a national non-profit is launching a new resource to help you as your pandemic stressed industry begins to recover.

Backline connects musicians with resources like mental health providers. Tuesday morning, we were live with Backline’s Executive Director Hilary Gleason to learn more.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Latest News

More News

Watch Latest Videos

Vaccines during pregnancy: COVID-19 spike in unvaccinated pregnant women

Dramatic body camera video of Kansas apartment complex fire

Rochester doctor accused of using own sperm to inseminate female patient in new lawsuit

Tennessee High School officials announce death of student athlete over weekend

Ripley Sea of Blue

North Memphis deadly double shooting

More News