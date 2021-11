Millions of Americans struggle with pre-diabetes and many don’t even know it.

It’s a precursor to full blown diabetes, which has long plagued the midsouth. But, thankfully, it can be reversed!

The first step is knowing you have prediabetes and that’s where Lynn Ward comes in. The whole health educator and wellness coach was live Wednesday to explain.

You can access DoIHavePreDiabetes.org to learn more and take a risk test.