App raises awareness for senior dogs needing a loving home

A new app is raising awareness for senior dog adoptions. Mason Taylor and Michael and Zina Goodin from Old Friends Senior Dog Sanctuary in Mount Juliet talk about their efforts on Live at 9.
For more information on the app, click here.
by: WREG StaffPosted: / Updated:
A new app is raising awareness for senior dog adoptions. Mason Taylor and Michael and Zina Goodin from Old Friends Senior Dog Sanctuary in Mount Juliet talk about their efforts on Live at 9.
For more information on the app, click here.