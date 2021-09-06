September 11, 2001 is a day that will not soon be forgotten. It’s a reminder that he lost his brother who was a lieutenant in New York City Fire Department Ladder Company 3.
In tribute to his brother and his own first responder background, Ed Donnelly wants to give back to all those hard-working folks.
As the founder of AmourCBD, Donnelly helped spearhead the development of a pain relief cream, and he was with us live to talk about that and more.
AmourCBD founder talks pain relief for first responders
