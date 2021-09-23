Nineteen months into the Coronavirus Pandemic, we are still reeling from healthcare, to education, to business to politics.
Every aspect of our lives is impacted by COVID-19. But, at least we are not still shutdown. As author Adam Tooze investigates all of that and more in his new book, Shutdown.
He joined live this Thursday morning to tell us about it.
Adam Tooze talks about his new book, Shutdown
