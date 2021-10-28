Controversy surrounds the COVID-19 vaccination, with many skeptics saying the research was rushed, but was this weapon against a modern-day plague really created at lightning speed?
Wall Street Journal noted reporter Gregory Zuckerman takes a deep dive into how we got here in his new book, A Shot to Save the World.
We were live with him Thursday morning to talk about it.
