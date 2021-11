A couple of paddles, a bugle, and more than 2,300 miles of the mighty Mississippi. That’s all Scott Armacist and his daughter Sami need to honor the more than 740-thousand lives lost to the coronavirus in this country.

The two are also using their boat trip to raise money for others impacted by COVID-19.



To learn how we can help, we were live with Scott and Samantha Armacost Friday morning.