9/11 Memorial commemorates first responders

Live at 9

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Saturday marks the 20th anniversary of the attacks on September 11th, 2001. Many Americans will pause and remember what happened on that day on U.S. soil.

One midsouth organization wants to not only remember the sacrifices made twenty years ago, but also honor the first responders with boots on the ground today.

Volunteer Memphis plans to feed more than two thousand first responders and they’re hoping the midsouth will step up and lend a helping hand to get the job done.

To learn how we can help, we’re live with Reggie Crenshaw. He is the President & CEO of Leadership Memphis and Volunteer Memphis.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Latest News

More News

Watch Latest Videos

'This is where God has placed us': Andre Dawson, wife own Florida funeral home swamped with COVID-19 deaths

Biden announces sweeping new vaccine mandates for 100 million Americans

Hospital overflowing with Covid patients

East Memphis church holds supply drive to aid in Hurricane Ida relief

Cantral Anderson/Victim's brother

Memphis welcoming 25 Afghan refugees; city and county government working to provide jobs and housing

More News