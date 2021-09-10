Saturday marks the 20th anniversary of the attacks on September 11th, 2001. Many Americans will pause and remember what happened on that day on U.S. soil.
One midsouth organization wants to not only remember the sacrifices made twenty years ago, but also honor the first responders with boots on the ground today.
Volunteer Memphis plans to feed more than two thousand first responders and they’re hoping the midsouth will step up and lend a helping hand to get the job done.
To learn how we can help, we’re live with Reggie Crenshaw. He is the President & CEO of Leadership Memphis and Volunteer Memphis.
9/11 Memorial commemorates first responders
