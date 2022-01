The healthcare industry has been hit hard by the coronavirus pandemic, and that continues nearly two years later.

Nursing shortages have been well-documented around the globe, and the Midsouth is no exception.

But a new partnership aims to help more students graduate and start their new careers even sooner.

To tell us more about this opportunity, we were live with Dr. Susan Jacob from the UT Health Science Center’s College of Nursing and Jeremy Burnett with Southwest Tennessee Community College.