Zayde’s Deli customers may have been exposed to hepatitis A

SHELBY COUNTY, Tenn. — The Shelby County Health Department is urging those who recently ate at a Poplar Avenue restaurant to get a hepatitis A vaccination.

According to the agency, an employee at Zayde’s Deli located at 6560 Poplar Avenue handled food while sick and may have exposed customers to the virus.

If you purchased food from that location between June 29 and July 7, you are encouraged to get a hepatitis A vaccination as soon as possible. They can be obtained from a health care provider or one of the clinics in Shelby County listed here.

Symptoms of the virus include fever, stomach pain, diarrhea, nausea, vomiting, dark urine, weight loss and yellow skin or eyes.