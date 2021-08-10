Yves Pons signs with Memphis Grizzlies after stellar start to Summer League play

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WATE) — VFL Yves Pons has landed himself on the Memphis Grizzlies roster after a stellar start in NBA Salt Lake City Summer League play.

Yves Pons signs with Memphis Grizzlies

The Grizzlies announced the signing via Twitter, only releasing that the organization signed Pons, and couldn’t disclose the terms of the deal per team policy. The 22-year-old forward went undrafted in the 2021 NBA Draft.

The former collegiate defensive superstar showed Memphis his defensive skills translate just fine at the pro level. In three games played, Pons has averaged 7 points while shooting over 47% from the field, nearly 3 rebounds, over 1 block, and nearly 1 steal per game.

Pons spent four years with the Vols and became the first Tennessee Vol to win the SEC Defensive Player of the Year in 2020 and only the second to be named to the SEC All-Defensive Team multiple times.

He finished his collegiate career with the eighth-most blocks in Tennessee school history and set a program record for the most blocks (9) in a single game in the 2021 SEC Tournament quarterfinal against Florida.

Pons joins Keon Johnson (Clippers), Jaden Springer (76ers), Tobias Harris (76ers) Josh Richardson (Celtics), and Grant Williams (Celtics) as current Tennessee Volunteers in the NBA.