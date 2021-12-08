MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Shelby County Mayor Lee Harris announced Wednesday he has launched his re-election campaign.

Harris, a Democrat, is a former Memphis City Council member and Tennessee state senator. He was elected to the countywide mayor’s office in 2018, and has prioritized investment in public transit and pre-K education in his first term.

He made his announcement in a Youtube video here.

The Democratic and Republican primary elections for county offices including mayor will be held May 3, 2022 with a general election scheduled Aug. 4.

“Four years ago, we built from scratch a multi-racial, multi-generational coalition that spanned our entire county,” Harris said in a statement. “We showed that a kid from Whitehaven, the son of a high school guidance counselor and a repairman, could serve and lead in our community. Together, we changed the conversation. We showed that our greatest strength as a community is our people. Over the past four years, we have accomplished so much together. We can do it again.”