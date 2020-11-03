Skip to content
Your Local Election Headquarters
Nov. 3 elections results for the Mid-South
Tennessee elections results
Mississippi elections results
Arkansas elections results
Mississippi elected officials introduce early voting initiative
Video
NAACP officials say thousands of Shelby County residents have been removed from voting rolls
Video
Tennessee Sen. Marsha Blackburn, Senator-elect Bill Hagerty, announce they’ll vote to oppose Electoral College results
Poll: Most Tennessee Republicans say they don’t view Biden as legitimate winner in presidential election
Movement seeks to remove Electoral College, elect president by popular vote
Video
AP sources: Biden to pick Buttigieg as transportation chief
White House holds first press briefing after Electoral College confirms Biden’s victory
Video
McConnell congratulates Joe Biden as president-elect
In a first, leading Republicans call Biden president-elect
Supreme Court rejects Texas-led lawsuit to overturn election results
Video
President Trump rallies in Georgia ahead of Senate runoffs
Video
Investigations
Memphis Councilman still hasn’t paid taxes, even after promise to do so
Video
Tenant in unlivable home says Memphis Housing Authority failed to inspect Section 8 property
Video
Memphians with felony records find doors closed when they look for a job, but things are changing
Video
In the Kitchen with Boscos- Memphis
Video
Helping those with PTSD
Video
Porter-Leath Foster Parents
Video
Deadly Summer Avenue crash
Video
Tough Love
Video
Germantown High School student excels in automotive training program
Video
Politics
House Republicans oust Trump critic Liz Cheney from leadership post
House panel votes to advance bill on slavery reparations
Biden willing to compromise on $2.3T infrastructure plan but is not open to ‘doing nothing’
Video
GOP lawmakers urge fellow Republicans to get COVID-19 vaccine
Video
Memphis City Council’s non-partisan status questioned after Democrats’ votes cross party lines
Video
Top stories
Boozy ice cream: Coors Seltzer is offering a summer classic with a twist
What happened to 5-year-old Summer Wells? What we know one week since she went missing
Gallery
Branson roller coaster accident may cost boy his leg; safety inspectors gave it passing grades
Video
Collierville boy’s legs, arm crushed in freak roller coaster accident in Branson
Video
