MEMPHIS, Tenn. — WREG investigative reporter Jessica Gertler has been named Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Mid-South‘s 2022 Mentor of the Year.

Jessica has been a mentor for nine years through the Big Brothers Big Sisters program to LaTonya Harris.

“I first met my big sister when I was in 4th grade and I’ll never forget that moment,” LaTonya said. “And now I am in 12th grade, getting ready to transition into going to college. Jessica has been there for me through it all. Having a big sister means so much to me because every time I need help with something, she’s always there.”

Jessica said LaTonya has had close to $1 million in scholarship offers, and accepted one at Tennessee State University.

Jessica was also recently recognized at a recent Grizzlies game for her work with young people in the Mid-South as part of National Mentoring month.

And, since Jessica is a brand new mom, she’s excited for her little sister and new baby boy to meet.