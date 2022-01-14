When severe weather moves into the Mid-South, WREG News Channel 3 will keep you informed on-air and online through WREG.com and our social media platforms.

If you need to list a closing, send an email to closings@wreg.com.

Churches and businesses that have an automated closing code can use the automated system. Those closings will appear on wreg.com and on-air at the appropriate time.

If you do not have a closing code, please communicate with your members or clients via website, social media, or other means.