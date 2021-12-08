MEMPHIS, Tenn. – A worker at a family dollar store in Southeast Memphis has been arrested after police say she pulled a gun on a customer.

Desiree Harris, 26, is charged with aggravated assault for the incident just before Thanksgiving at the store on Winchester near south Goodlett.

Police say Harris asked a customer to remove his hoodie from his head at the counter. When he questioned her, the two started to argue.

They say Harris locked the customer in the business and threatened him with the gun.

Police say another worker stopped the incident from escalating.