MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis woman wanted in a deadly shooting in southwest Memphis was captured Wednesday in Arkansas.

U.S. Marshals found Jasmine Carey in Helena-West Helena. Carey was wanted on charges of facilitation of first-degree murder.

Police say she accepted money to drive the car involved in the shooting death of Decoricus Owens, who was murdered on Eyers Road in May.

Carey was taken into custody without incident.