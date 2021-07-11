Woman wanted for 7-year-old’s shooting death taken into custody in Tipton County

TIPTON COUNTY, Tenn. — Tipton County deputies announced on Sunday they have captured a woman wanted for the shooting death of a 7-year-old boy at a house in Covington.

Angieline Kennedy was wanted in connection with the July 4th shooting of multiple individuals, including the murder of 7-year-old Kelby Shorty. Kennedy was located at the house in Covington and was taken into custody without incident.

Kennedy had a warrant out for first degree murder and two counts of attempted first degree murder. She has been booked into the Tipton County jail and will be released to the Memphis Police Homicide Division.

According to the Memphis Police Department’s Facebook page, two other suspects, Adonis Wright and Jordan Pittman, have also been arrested in connection with the 7-year-old’s homicide.

If anyone has information in this case, please call the Memphis Police Homicide Division at 901-636-3300.