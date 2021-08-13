Woman, two children hurt in Whitehaven apartment fire

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A woman and two children were taken to hospitals after a fire at an apartment building in Whitehaven.

The Memphis Fire Department responded to the Birch Leaf Apartments in the 1000 block of Whitaker Drive at 3:15 Thursday afternoon. They found smoke visible from the two-story apartment building.

A woman was taken to Regional One in non-critical condition for smoke inhalation and second-degree burns. Two children were also taken to Le Bonheur for smoke inhalation, the fire department said.

The Red Cross assisted three families displaced by the fire. Four units were damaged.

The cause was found to be malfunctioning electrical wiring in a bedroom ceiling, MFD said. The fire caused an estimated $15,000 damage to the building.

The residence did not have a working smoke alarm, MFD said.