Memphis, Tenn. — A Memphis woman is now in jail after police say she stole a vehicle worth more than $100,000 dollars on Thursday.

Police say Samantha Barnett stole a BMW from someone’s driveway early yesterday morning.

The victim was able to track her 2020 BMW X6 from an app and officers located Barnett in South Memphis shortly after.

Barnett is charged with theft of property.

She will make her first court appearance today.