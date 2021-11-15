DYERSBURG, Tenn. — A 34-year-old woman was shot in Dyersburg early Sunday, and eight people were detained in the crime, police say.

Officers say they responded to a disturbance on Price Street just after 1 a.m. Sunday, and found the woman lying in the grass with a gunshot wound. Officers began life-saving measures until emergency services personnel arrived.

The woman is in critical but stable condition at the Regional Medical Center in Memphis.

Police said she only provided limited information about the suspect’s vehicle, and people at the scene did not provide information.

Officers found a vehicle matching the description speeding away from the scene, and they stopped it on Phillips Street. Four females, including two adults and two juveniles, were inside. Police said they also found a handgun inside.

The four people in the car, plus four more at the scene, were detained.

Police are still investigating and asked anyone with information to call Crime Stoppers at 285-TIPS, 311, or CID at 288-7679.