Woman shot and killed in Nutbush, police say

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A woman was shot and killed early Saturday morning in Nutbush, according to Memphis Police.

MPD said officers responded to the shooting around 5 a.m., in the 3700 block of Jackson Avenue. When they arrived, they located a woman, and she was pronounced dead at the scene.

Memphis Police said suspect they are looking for is described as a man, between 18 and 20 years old. He’s 5-foot-10, and was wearing a grey t-shirt, blue jeans, and white tennis shoes.

Anyone with information pertaining to this shooting should call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Investigations

More Investigations

Top stories

More Top Stories

Trending Stories

Latest News

More News