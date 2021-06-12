Woman shot and killed in Nutbush, police say

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A woman was shot and killed early Saturday morning in Nutbush, according to Memphis Police.

MPD said officers responded to the shooting around 5 a.m., in the 3700 block of Jackson Avenue. When they arrived, they located a woman, and she was pronounced dead at the scene.

Memphis Police said suspect they are looking for is described as a man, between 18 and 20 years old. He’s 5-foot-10, and was wearing a grey t-shirt, blue jeans, and white tennis shoes.

Anyone with information pertaining to this shooting should call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.