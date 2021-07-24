Woman killed overnight in South Memphis shooting, police say

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A woman was shot and killed overnight in South Memphis, according to Memphis Police.

MPD said the shooting happened in the 400 block of South Lauderdale around 2 a.m.

Memphis Police said their preliminary investigation revealed the victim possibly knew the suspect and the shooting stemmed from an ongoing disagreement.

Memphis Police said no arrest has been made at this point, and the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.

