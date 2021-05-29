Woman shot, killed overnight in Frayser apartment complex, police say

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A woman was shot and killed late Friday night at a Frayser apartment complex, according to Memphis Police.

MPD said around 11 p.m., officers arrived to the scene in the 2800 block of Green Terrace Dr., where several shots were fired into an apartment.

When they arrived, they located a woman with a gunshot wound, and she was pronounced dead at the scene.

Memphis Police said there is no suspect information available at this point, and anyone with information should call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.