MEMPHIS, Tenn.– Officers are on the scene of a shooting at the Dollar General on 4712 S. Third.

A female victim was shot. The victim was transported to Regional One Health in critical condition.

The suspect is said to be a tall, 20 – 25 year-old male wearing dark clothing and armed with a handgun. He fled the scene on foot.

If you have any tips, call 901-528-CASH.

This is an ongoing investigation.