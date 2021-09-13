Woman hospitalized after drive-by shooting in Frayser

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Police say a gunman is still on the run while a woman is in the hospital after she was hit during a drive-by shooting early Monday morning in Frayser.

Four shell casings were marked as evidence at the intersection of James Road and Range Line Road.

Police say the victim was driving when someone in a white Pontiac G6 pulled beside her and started shooting into her vehicle. 

After the victim was shot at Range Line and James Road, she was able to drive about a half-mile up the street where she able to call for help.

Police say the shooter got away, while the victim was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

It’s unclear if the victim knew the shooter. This shooting comes on the heels of a violent weekend. MPD reported multiple people were killed by gun violence across the city, including a 17-year-old boy who was accidently shot by a 16-year-old girl.

If you know or saw anything, you are urged to contact CrimeStoppers at (901) 528 – CASH.

