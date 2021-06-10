Serial arsonist forcing woman to move out of her apartment; several family members’ cars set on fire

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis woman says she’s being forced out of her Parkway Village townhome by an arsonist who keeps setting her cars on fire and says the same thing happened to the woman who used to live there.

“I don’t even know the lady who lived here,” said the current tenant, who didn’t want to be identified. “She just came asking for her mail, and I took her to get her mail, and she saw my car had been set on fire, and she said, oh, they got you too?”

Mom’s damaged car

She says it all started in early May at the Shadowbrook Townhomes off Getwell. Three days after she moved in, someone set her car on fire, and less than a week later, torched two of her daughter’s cars and three vehicles parked one street over.

Several cars torched at Parkway Village apartment complex

Daughter’s car set on fire in May

“It’s like they are burning all the cars the same way they are starting with the hood of the car,” she said.

She said early Thursday morning, her grandson happened to be looking out the window of her townhouse and saw his mother’s car was engulfed in flames.

Car set on fire early Thursday morning

“This is the fourth vehicle we have lost since we moved over here,” she said. “It’s done a lot to us. We’ve lost jobs, and kids have not been able to get to school on time. It has done a lot to our family. It’s crazy.”

We spoke to the woman who used to live in the same apartment. In January, Brittney Vance filed a police report after three of her cars, two of them rentals, were set on fire. She said her roommate’s boyfriend’s vehicle was also destroyed by fire.

Car set on fire one street over

Back in May, the Memphis Fire Department said they were investigating the fires.

The Shadowbrook resident we spoke to says she can’t wait for an arrest to be made. She’s moving out of the complex as soon as she can.

“I’ve got to do what I’ve got to do because if you have burned up all my cars, I don’t stay here to figure out what you all are going to do next,” she said.

The family has set up a GoFundMe campaign to replace all their vehicles. If you know anything about the fires, call Crime Stoppers at (901) 528-CASH.