MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police say a woman fought back and flagged down an officer after a man tried to carjack her at a carwash in the University of Memphis area.

The victim was vacuuming her vehicle at the Sunshine Car Wash in the 3400 block of Southern when she said a man punched her in the face and tried to drag her out of her car by her legs.

The woman said she kicked him away and locked herself inside her red Chevy, but the man was still pulling on her door handles.

The victim started to drive off but spotted a police officer nearby on Highland and yelled that man was trying to rob her.

Police said the officer chased the suspect, identified as Kristopher Anthony, after he jumped over a fence and into the backyard of a house in the 500 block of Prescott.

500 block of Prescott

Police said the officer was forced to mace Anthony when he refused to cooperate.

Anthony is now facing charges of criminal attempted carjacking, evading arrest, and resisting official detention.

Kristopher Desean Anthony

He is locked up on a $50,000 bond and will make his next court appearance on November 3.

The victim told the arresting officer she believed Anthony was trying to pull her out of her car so he could take it from her.